PlayStation Vita Production to End in Japan in 2019

Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president Hiroyuki Oda speaking with Famitsu at Tokyo Game Show 2018 revealed the company will stop manufacturing the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2019.

Sony currently has no plans to release a successor to the PlayStation Vita.



"Currently, we do not have any plans regarding a new handheld device," Oda said. "In Japan, we will manufacture PlayStation Vita until 2019. From there, shipping will end."

