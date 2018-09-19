Marvel’s Spider-Man Remains at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 1,253 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its second week with sales of 80,832 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 16.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 32,172 units. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (NS) debuted in fifth with sales of 11,659 units. Undertale (NS) debuted in 10th with sales of 5,990 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 38,738 units. The PS4 sold 17,016 units, the 3DS sold 7,291 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,973 units and Xbox One sold 217 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (SIE, 09/07/18) – 80,832 (205,986) [PS4] Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix, 09/14/18) – 32,172 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 14,094 (2,618,333) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,479 (277,745) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo, 09/14/18) – 11,659 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,689 (1,757,864) [PS4] NBA 2K19 (Limited Edition Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 09/11/18) – 9,536 (13,215) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Konami, 08/30/18) – 9,46 (103,695) [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft, 08/23/18) – 8,528 (68,757) [NSW] Undertale (8-4, 09/15/18) – 5,990 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 5,820 (195,438) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,809 (1,111,535) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 5,193 (343,600) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,830 (1,724,983) [PS4] Black Clover: Quartet Knights (Bandai Namco, 09/13/18) – 4,630 (New) [PS4] Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – MARS (Konami, 09/07/18) – 4,503 (21,816) [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 4,018 (93,658) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 3,944 (615,182) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Edition Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,859 (1,813,146) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 3,569 (122,376)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles