Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster Details Released

GungHo Online Entertainment has released new information on Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster.

Read the information below:

Grandia:

Enhanced details to UI, sprites, and texture art.

Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements

Widescreen support and customizable resolutions for PC

Addition of MSAA, bloom, normal mapping, and blur effects

Steam cards and Achievements

Japanese Audio & English Subtitles

Language Support: English & Japanese

Digitally converted game manual

Utilizing PS1 & Sega Saturn source code

Gamepad and keyboard support with remappable controls

Grandia II:

Digitally converted game manual

Utilizing Grandia II Anniversary Edition source code, which originally was based on the Sega Dreamcast source code

Fix PC video/audio desync and switch to XInput

Add support to exit to title

Japanese Subtitles added, for Switch version

Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch this winter in North America and Europe.

Thanks GameInformer.

