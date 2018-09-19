Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster Details Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 578 Views
GungHo Online Entertainment has released new information on Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster.
Read the information below:
Grandia:
- Enhanced details to UI, sprites, and texture art.
- Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements
- Widescreen support and customizable resolutions for PC
- Addition of MSAA, bloom, normal mapping, and blur effects
- Steam cards and Achievements
- Japanese Audio & English Subtitles
- Language Support: English & Japanese
- Digitally converted game manual
- Utilizing PS1 & Sega Saturn source code
- Gamepad and keyboard support with remappable controls
Grandia II:
- Digitally converted game manual
- Utilizing Grandia II Anniversary Edition source code, which originally was based on the Sega Dreamcast source code
- Fix PC video/audio desync and switch to XInput
- Add support to exit to title
- Japanese Subtitles added, for Switch version
Thanks GameInformer.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Looking forward to grabbing it on either Switch/PC.
I'd definitely appreciate a PS4 release, although I'm unsure if that'll happen, so I'll wait a while after release, if there's no word of it, I'll just pick it up for Switch, any excuse to replay Grandia 2 after such a long time :P
I expect an eventual PS4 release
