Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Features Legendary Pokemon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 423 Views
The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have released new trailer for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!.View it below:
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Huh. So only the legendary birds will be wild encounter battles? What a truly strange design choice.
That's the design choice that alone is enough to kill my interest in this game.
- 0
Oooh! Mini-games!
I dont mind as much but still Nintendo should just allow encounters to be optional switch from traditional or Pokemon Go style, and let the player choose. Im sure if enough complaints they can just add that feature into the game via/ patch updated.
3 Comments