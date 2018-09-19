Sony Announces PlayStation Classic, Launches December 3 - News

/ 1,025 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a miniature games console similar to the NES Mini, PlayStation Classic. It comes pre-loaded with 20 games and will launch on December 3 worldwide for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is a list of confirmed games:

Final Fantasy VII (Square Enix)

Jumping Flash! (SIE)

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Tekken 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Wild Arms (SIE)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles