Sony Announces PlayStation Classic, Launches December 3 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,025 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a miniature games console similar to the NES Mini, PlayStation Classic. It comes pre-loaded with 20 games and will launch on December 3 worldwide for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen.

View the announcement trailer below:


Here is a list of confirmed games:

  • Final Fantasy VII (Square Enix)
  • Jumping Flash! (SIE)
  • R4 Ridge Racer Type 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Tekken 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Wild Arms (SIE)

12 Comments

ZODIARKrebirth
ZODIARKrebirth (1 hour ago)

let be legend of dragoon on the list, please sony

  • +3
routsounmanman
routsounmanman (4 hours ago)

Inb4 comments like Sony copied Nintendo again etc...

  • +3
Ljink96
Ljink96 (4 hours ago)

I mean...they could at least change the name. That would kinda help.

  • 0
Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

Well I mean, it did come after the NES and SNES mini...

  • -2
routsounmanman
routsounmanman (2 hours ago)

"Classic" is in no means a rarely used word, while being catchy. Plus, most people that grew up with a PS1, won't even care Nintendo did it first. Sony's being smart here.

  • +2
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (2 hours ago)

Meh. They were obviously inspired by Nintendo's success, but it's not like Nintendo invented this idea of rereleasing an old console with build in games. I've seen similar Atari and Genesis products for years before the NES Classic.

  • 0
gemini_d@rk
gemini_d@rk (5 hours ago)

Best catalog ever, the birth of modern games franchises and consoles. Amazing.

  • +2
Knitemare
Knitemare (3 hours ago)

I only logged in after so much, to give you thumbs up, since I dont know why you got thumbs down. I agree with it being one of the best catalogs that a generation had to offer.

  • +1
Loneken
Loneken (49 minutes ago)

I am a xbox player, but no one can denied the qualty of the ps1 catalog.

  • +1
John2290
John2290 (5 hours ago)

Really hope MGS is on it and fingers crossed for coolboarders and a tomb raider game, hopefully Tomb raider 2.

  • +1
SecondWar
SecondWar (5 hours ago)

Curious about this, even though I never owned a PS1. Need to see the rest of the games it comes with though.

  • +1
Slownenberg
Slownenberg (5 hours ago)

This is cool but with FF7 coming to Switch and Xbox next year this loses a lot of its value. If they put like 10 really good RPGs on here and made this into an awesome little RPG system that would be awesome though. I guess we are just gonna see all old consoles made into preloaded mini consoles since Nintendo has been so successful with it.

  • +1
Loneken
Loneken (5 hours ago)

Exactly. Suikoden, wild arms 2,legend of dragon,etc. Konami clasics like Mgs, Castlevania and Silent Hill will be great.

  • +1
FentonCrackshell
FentonCrackshell (37 minutes ago)

Only PS1 game I've ever owned was Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style. No but if it's not on here lol. Seriously though, I'm not buying either way.

  • 0
No9tro
No9tro (2 hours ago)

If the PAL version is gonna run at 50hz I'm gonna be pissed

  • 0
xMetroid
xMetroid (1 hour ago)

Add your comment...Nintendo is most of the time a trend setter in the gaming industry so are we really surprised Sony, knowing their history, that they are taking someone else's idea instead of twisting it up a bit? Like even the name and the promo imagine le the exact same thats kinda pathetic. That said im interested tho. Liked the PS1.

  • -1
Azzanation
Azzanation (2 hours ago)

Sony's answer to backwards compatibility..?

  • -1
V-r0cK
V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

Not sure if I understand your context. So are you saying that the NES Mini and SNES Mini were Nintendo's answer to backwards compatibility?

  • +3
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Hehehehehe! I'm not the least-bit surprised.

  • -1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Not a knock on Sony btw, before anyone gets it twisted, just that it's a great idea to sell a mini-console to people. If there's demand for it, why the hell not!?

  • -1
Megiddo
Megiddo (3 hours ago)

Just as I thought this crap was overpriced for Nintendo's mini consoles I think the same for PS1. All these games can be played easily via emulator and there's a much greater available catalog via emulator as well.

  • -2
Socke
Socke (2 hours ago)

And how much do the 20 games cost together when you buy them second-hand?

  • +1
Megiddo
Megiddo (29 minutes ago)

Why would you buy them second hand?

  • 0