Sony Announces PlayStation Classic, Launches December 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,025 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a miniature games console similar to the NES Mini, PlayStation Classic. It comes pre-loaded with 20 games and will launch on December 3 worldwide for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is a list of confirmed games:
- Final Fantasy VII (Square Enix)
- Jumping Flash! (SIE)
- R4 Ridge Racer Type 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Tekken 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Wild Arms (SIE)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
let be legend of dragoon on the list, please sony
Inb4 comments like Sony copied Nintendo again etc...
I mean...they could at least change the name. That would kinda help.
- 0
Well I mean, it did come after the NES and SNES mini...
- -2
"Classic" is in no means a rarely used word, while being catchy. Plus, most people that grew up with a PS1, won't even care Nintendo did it first. Sony's being smart here.
- +2
Meh. They were obviously inspired by Nintendo's success, but it's not like Nintendo invented this idea of rereleasing an old console with build in games. I've seen similar Atari and Genesis products for years before the NES Classic.
- 0
Best catalog ever, the birth of modern games franchises and consoles. Amazing.
Really hope MGS is on it and fingers crossed for coolboarders and a tomb raider game, hopefully Tomb raider 2.
Curious about this, even though I never owned a PS1. Need to see the rest of the games it comes with though.
This is cool but with FF7 coming to Switch and Xbox next year this loses a lot of its value. If they put like 10 really good RPGs on here and made this into an awesome little RPG system that would be awesome though. I guess we are just gonna see all old consoles made into preloaded mini consoles since Nintendo has been so successful with it.
Exactly. Suikoden, wild arms 2,legend of dragon,etc. Konami clasics like Mgs, Castlevania and Silent Hill will be great.
- +1
Only PS1 game I've ever owned was Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style. No but if it's not on here lol. Seriously though, I'm not buying either way.
If the PAL version is gonna run at 50hz I'm gonna be pissed
Add your comment...Nintendo is most of the time a trend setter in the gaming industry so are we really surprised Sony, knowing their history, that they are taking someone else's idea instead of twisting it up a bit? Like even the name and the promo imagine le the exact same thats kinda pathetic. That said im interested tho. Liked the PS1.
Sony's answer to backwards compatibility..?
Not sure if I understand your context. So are you saying that the NES Mini and SNES Mini were Nintendo's answer to backwards compatibility?
- +3
Hehehehehe! I'm not the least-bit surprised.
Not a knock on Sony btw, before anyone gets it twisted, just that it's a great idea to sell a mini-console to people. If there's demand for it, why the hell not!?
- -1
Just as I thought this crap was overpriced for Nintendo's mini consoles I think the same for PS1. All these games can be played easily via emulator and there's a much greater available catalog via emulator as well.
12 Comments