PUBG Rated for PS4

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been rated for the PlayStation 4 in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.





Here is an overview of the game:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.

PlayerUnknown, aka Brendan Greene, is a pioneer of the battle royale genre and the creator of the battle royale game modes in the ARMA series and H1Z1: King of the Kill. At PUBG Corp., Greene is working with a veteran team of developers to make PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds into the world’s premiere battle royale experience.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

