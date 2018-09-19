Dark Souls Remastered Switch Network Test Dated - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer From Software announced the network test for the Nintendo Switch version of Dark Souls Remastered will be held from September 21 to 23.





Here is the time and dates for the tests:

North American Times:

September 21 from 5pm to 9pm PT

September 22 from 5pm to 9pm PT

September 23 from 5pm to 9pm PT

Europe Times:

September 21 from 19 to 23 CEST

September 22 from 19 to 23 CEST

September 23 from 19 to 23 CEST

Japan Times:

September 21 from 18 to 22 JST

September 22 from 18 to 22 JST

September 23 from 18 to 22 JST

Dark Souls Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

