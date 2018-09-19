Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood Rated for PS4 - News

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood has been rated for the PlayStation 4 in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.





Publisher Konami has yet to announce a game with that title, however, it is likely a collection that will include Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.

Thanks Gematsu.

