Momodora Spiritual Successor Minoria Announced for Switch, PC - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Bombservice have announced a spiritual successor to Momodora, Minoria, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Minoria is the latest and most ambitious game from Bombservice, and a spiritual sequel to the Momodora series, from the same studio.

Fans of Momodora will find familiar aspects in the design and gameplay elements, as they master the ins-and-outs of parries, dodges, and a variety of different spells.

The presentation has evolved to an HD format, with aesthetics mixing 2D hand-painted backgrounds and cel-shaded characters.

The story takes place during the fourth Witch War. It is a time of fanatical religious fervor. On the one hand, by the Sacred Office, a powerful organization leading an Inquisition against heresy, in order to purge the sinners who threaten humanity. And on the other hand, those labeled “witches”, responsible for conducting a mysterious ceremony that contradicts the rules of the Church.

Set forth with Sisters Semilla and Fran, missionaries in the Church’s service, on their journey to thwart the witches’ ceremony and protect the common-folk from heresy that endangers the status quo.

Key Features:

A powerful fantasy story inspired by the history of medieval Europe.

A unique visual aesthetic combining hand-painted 2D art with cel-shading.

Fluid controls encouraging careful engagement and patient play.

Offensive combat enabling players to crush enemies with a mix of swordplay and spells.

Defensive options including dodge-rolls and parries.

A leveling system that helps players adjust their character to their desired difficulty.

