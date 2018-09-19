Dragon Ball FighterZ Android 17 DLC Announced - News

The latest issue of V-Jump has revealed Android 17 will be added to the lineup of fighters in Dragon Ball FighterZ via paid DLC in late September for $4.99 / 500 yen.





Here is a list of Android 17's special movies:

“Barrier Explosion” – Surrounds his body in a barrier before charging forward. This can also be used in the air.

“End Game” – Goes around behind the enemy and continuously attacks.

Meteor Attack: “Super Electric Strike” – Swirls around energy that builds up in his hands, then fires it off. This can also be used in the air.

