SEGA Mega Drive Mini Delayed to 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 801 Views
SEGA has delayed the release of Mega Drive Mini to 2019. It was delayed to give SEGA enough time to have a simultaneous worldwide release in Europe, as well as North America for a Genesis Mini.
ã€ãŠçŸ¥ã‚‰ã›ã€‘ã‚»ã‚¬ãƒ•ã‚§ã‚¹ 2018ã§ç™ºè¡¨ã—ãŸã€Œãƒ¡ã‚¬ãƒ‰ãƒ©ã‚¤ãƒ– ãƒŸãƒ‹ï¼ˆä»®ç§°ï¼‰ã€ã®ç™ºå£²ã‚’2019å¹´ã«å¤‰æ›´ã„ãŸã—ã¾ã™ã€‚æœ¬å¹´ç™ºå£²ã«å‘ã‘ã¦é–‹ç™ºã‚’è¡Œã£ã¦ãŠã‚Šã¾ã—ãŸãŒã€ç‰¹ã«æµ·å¤–ã®ãŠå®¢æ§˜ã‹ã‚‰ã®åéŸ¿ãŒå¤§ããã€æ”¹ã‚ã¦åŒ—ç±³ã¯â€œGENESISâ€ã€æ¬§å·žã¯æ¬§å·žç‰ˆâ€Mega Driveâ€ã‚’å†ç¾ã—ãŸãƒ¢ãƒ‡ãƒ«ã‚’æº–å‚™ã—ã€å…¨ä¸–ç•Œã§åŒæ™‚æœŸã«ç™ºå£²äºˆå®šã§ã™ã€‚— ã‚»ã‚¬å…¬å¼ã‚¢ã‚«ã‚¦ãƒ³ãƒˆ (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) September 19, 2018
SEGA also wants to have enough time to meet the expectations of the fans.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That embedded tweet is not able to display japanese characters.
Day 1 for me. I just wish they would add more random games or get some third party games on board instead of the same 20 or so they keep releasing over and over.
So this is an actual release from Sega? If so i might just get one
Coincidentally the PlayStation Classic launches this December
Sounds like Mega Drive has a case of stage fright...
- 0
If only it was delayed for a new manufacturer...
5 Comments