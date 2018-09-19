SEGA Mega Drive Mini Delayed to 2019 - News

posted 7 hours ago

SEGA has delayed the release of Mega Drive Mini to 2019. It was delayed to give SEGA enough time to have a simultaneous worldwide release in Europe, as well as North America for a Genesis Mini.

SEGA also wants to have enough time to meet the expectations of the fans.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

