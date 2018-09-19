Switch System Update Version 6.0.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch system update version 6.0.0 for all owners of the system. The update add the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Here is a list of changes made with the update:

Nintendo Switch Online* features and functionality have been added, including:

Save Data Cloud Backup User your internet connection to back up game save data for compatible games Some games are not compatible with Save Data Cloud To back up save data or download a previous backup, head to System Settings > Data Management > *Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Save Data Cloud backup available in compatible games. Terms apply. To learn more, click here.



Added the following system functionality

Upload up to four Album screenshots at once on supported social network services Only one captured video can be uploaded at once

Select from six new Captain Toad icons for your user To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile

Play your digital software and content on non-primary consoles by linking your Nintendo Account The term "active console" has been renamed "primary console" in Nintendo eShops Playing software in multiple consoles has

Display of Nintendo Switch News articles will be limited to match the restricted software parental controls setting selections Please note that the restriction will only apply to News articles distributed after the release of version 6.0.0.

Change the layout of the USB keyboard to the desired language To change the language, head to the System Settings > System > USB Keyboard



Removed the following system functionality

After installing the system update, it will no longer be possible to unlink your Nintendo Account from your Nintendo Switch user

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including:

Compatibility improvements have been made for a controller licensed by Nintendo

