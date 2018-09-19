SoulCalibur VI Trailer Introduces Raphael - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for SoulCalibur VI that introduces Raphael.

View it below:

Here is an overview of Raphael:

As a master of the rapier, his fighting style is that of a fencer, delivering deadly blow to opponents through powerful thrusts and slashes. Processing great speed and agility, Raphael is at once difficult to hit and defend against. Yet his life has taken many twists and turns, from noble family member to living as a vagabond in Spain. Where ever he ends up, more about Raphael will be revealed in SoulCalibur VI when the game launches.

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles