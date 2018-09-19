High-Paced Platformer Renaine Headed to Switch, PC - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Octosoft announced the "charming and colorful high paced platformer," Renaine, is headed to the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Renaine is a charming and colorful high paced platformer all about overcoming failure as Aine, the Phoenix Knight, on her quest to defeat an invincible dragon and avenge her friend, Ren. Hop, Bop, and Roll through the charming world of Lineria as you learn new skills and collect powerful emblems that upgrade your knight in unique ways, giving tons of customization options that can completely change how the game is played from adding a combo meter to discovering the wonders of compound interest.

The music of Renaine is a jazzy hybrid of east and western influences with several collaborators from around the globe offering a unique twist. From hip hop to anime-inspired rock, we are collaborating with artists such as Substantial (Nujabes) and Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss). Renaine has some of the most unique and high level talent ever assembled on an indie game OST ever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

