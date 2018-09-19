Side-Scrolling Shooter Devil Engine Headed to Switch, PS4, PC in 2019 - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Protoculture Games announced the side-scrolling shoot ’em up, Devil Engine, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

A last ditch effort to destroy what was once to be our savior. A final mission to eliminate a disastrous future. A single ship against Earth’s entire military. The Andraste is the only hope to defeat…the Devil Engine.

Gameplay:

Devil Engine is a high octane, classic styled side scrolling shoot-em-up heavily influenced by the best in the genre from the 32-bit era, featuring a variety of incredible locations, hand drawn pixel art, and a blood-pumping soundtrack that brings the dark future to life.

Key Features:

Use three shot types with unique bombs to destroy everything in your path.

Build a point multiplying combo with careful play and expend it with a bullet absorbing burst.

Compete across eight game modes for score supremacy.

Leave a wave of carnage across 6 incredibly detailed stages.

Points aren’t just for collecting! Spend your accumulated points to unlock in-game shaders, additional music, stages and playable ships.

Featuring pulse pounding music tracks composed by famed shmup composer Hyakutarou Tsukumo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

