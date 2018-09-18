We Happy Few Sells an Estimated 57,758 Units First Week on Consoles at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 397 Views
The action adventure game from publisher Gearbox Publishing and developer Compulsion Games - We Happy Few - sold 57,748 units first week on consoles at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 11.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 35,719 units sold (62%), compared to 22,029 units sold on the Xbox One (38%).
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 33,112 units sold (57%), compared to 13,356 units sold in Europe (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 2,786 units in the UK, 2,530 units in Germany, and 1,924 units in France.
We Happy Few released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on August 10.
Compulsion Games are full of good ideas, they just need to marry them with a good execution, so I hope that now with MS funding and support from their other studios, they can finally make great games.
Is it just me or that feels kinda low?
Definitely not promising numbers...
Sure hope buying Compulsion Games will be worth it for MS. :/
I think they should have waited until after they released their game to make that kind of purchase. I think the decision was rushed for E3.
I didn't even realize the game was made by compulsion until I read this article. I watched the Sterling video on WHF and it never clicked with me.
- 0
