We Happy Few Sells an Estimated 57,758 Units First Week on Consoles at Retail - Sales

/ 397 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The action adventure game from publisher Gearbox Publishing and developer Compulsion Games - We Happy Few - sold 57,748 units first week on consoles at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 11.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 35,719 units sold (62%), compared to 22,029 units sold on the Xbox One (38%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 33,112 units sold (57%), compared to 13,356 units sold in Europe (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 2,786 units in the UK, 2,530 units in Germany, and 1,924 units in France.

We Happy Few released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on August 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles