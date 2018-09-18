Kingdom Hearts III Gets Extended Version of the TGS 2018 Trailer - News

Square Enix has released the extended version of the Tokyo Game Show 2018 trailer for Kingdom Hearts III.

Just ahead of the Tokyo Game Show event, Kingdom Hearts III fans were transported to the futuristic city of San Fransokyo, where the heroic cast of Big Hero 6 joins Sora and his friends in an epic battle against the darkness. Big Hero 6’s story of friendship continues on in Kingdom Hearts III, as the super crew of Hiro Hamada, Honey Lemon, Go Go Tomago, Wasabi No-Ginger, Fred, and their robot companion Baymax embark on a new adventure together with Sora, Donald and Goofy.

The world of Big Hero 6 is just one of the expansive worlds in the massive Kingdom Hearts universe. The trailer also shows off new footage from the Disney and Pixar worlds of Frozen, Monsters, Inc., Tangled, and Pirates of the Caribbean, while shedding new light on the Kingdom Hearts storyline as well as a first glimpse of a fan-favorite character.

Additionally, the trailer introduces a new way Sora will use his Gummiphone, which has the ability to take selfies with his new friends along his journey.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

