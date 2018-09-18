Deemo Retail Release on Switch Coming to North America in Early 2019 - News

/ 171 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

PM Studios announced it will release a retail version of Deemo for the Nintendo Switch in North America in early 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

About

Deemo is a music rhythm game that centers around the mystifying relationships between Alice and Deemo. The game progresses as Deemo plays and completes musical piano scores in order to help Alice return back to her world. A brilliant collection of music styles and genres are available in both instrumental and vocal music formats. For those seeking an extra challenge, all playable songs feature a number of difficulty levels and customizable note speed.

Key Features:

Musical connection! – Play Deemo (Literally!) with the Nintendo Labo piano to dive into the game’s truly musical world!

– Play Deemo (Literally!) with the Nintendo Labo piano to dive into the game’s truly musical world! Heartfelt rhythms! – 100-plus captivating songs from a variety of composers and genres await you! Let the melody of the piano soothe your soul!

– 100-plus captivating songs from a variety of composers and genres await you! Let the melody of the piano soothe your soul! Three difficulty modes! – Start with easy mode and work all the way up to hard to test your sense of rhythm via simple, intuitive gameplay!

– Start with easy mode and work all the way up to hard to test your sense of rhythm via simple, intuitive gameplay! Beautiful hand-drawn artwork! – The gorgeous art of Deemo will tug at your heartstrings as the gripping story unfolds!

– The gorgeous art of Deemo will tug at your heartstrings as the gripping story unfolds! Mesmerizing story! – The music, artwork, and narrative all come together in this amazingly moving experience! fall into the world of Deemo!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles