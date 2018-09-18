MOBA Dark Eclipse Launches for PSVR Next Week - News

Developer Sunsoft announced the free-to-play virtual reality MOBA game, Dark Eclipse, will launch for the PlayStation VR on September 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Created by true fans of the genre, Dark Eclipse is the first Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) created for PlayStation VR. Dark Eclipse blends classic MOBA gameplay with the deep strategic core of real-time strategy (RTS) games and wraps it up with highly precise controls built for tight split-second decision making in competitive play. The game’s fast-paced battles take place in the realm of Oldus, a once peaceful and prosperous world suddenly dragged into chaos by fierce natural disasters and seemingly everlasting darkness known as the “Dark Eclipse.” Now, players battle to either save or destroy Oldus. Japanese developer Sunsoft is celebrating its 40th anniversary, a rare milestone in game development, by reemerging into Western markets with its passion project Dark Eclipse.

Key Features:

Free-to-Play, competitive online MOBA in VR

Blends elements of MOBAs and RTS games

Matches last anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes

Easy-to-learn control scheme mastered for VR that allows players to drag and drop characters anywhere on the playing field for in-depth and moment-to-moment strategizing

Engage in a draft phase to pick a team of three “Leaders” from a roster of 15 characters including human “Heroes” and hellish creatures called “Dominators”

Expanded MOBA tower management with five different types of Towers each with different buffs, abilities and attacks

Multiple game modes, including solo play against computers, as well as player versus player matchups, either casual or competitive ranked mode

Playable with either one DualShock 4 or the PlayStation Move controllers

