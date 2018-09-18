Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition Announced for PS4, PC - News

Tri-Ace has announced Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on October 18 for $35 / €35 / 3,700 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Earth in a far distant future.

Although the reasons are unclear, multitudes of negative elements saturate the world, leaving the earth on the brink of ruin.

The poisons from the atmosphere swirl along the ground, and the biosphere has become so warped that even the concept of time has been broken. The human race faces extinction from being unable to cope with the bizarrely evolving ecosystem.

The remnants of humanity band together to build and place ‘Basel’, a huge machine that normalizes the environment. Basel functionality to normalize things also included controlling living things. That also included controlling the life cycles of people, reducing and exhausting humans as mere seeds.

The remaining humans gathered around Basel and continued their existence. In time, the humans gained entrance into the machine and created living spaces and even a town. Though these actions had consequences, causing the gradual erosion of Basel’s functionality.

The descendants of the original builders huddled in their self-contained worlds, repeating the mistakes of their ancestors.

