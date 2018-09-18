Nintendo Switch: Fortnite – Double Helix Bundle Launches October 5 - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch: Fortnite – Double Helix bundle will launch on October 5 for $299.99.

The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, 1,000 V-Bucks and the Double Helix Set, which includes a Character Outfit, Back Bling, Glider and Pickaxe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles