This Week's Deals With Gold - Gears of War 4, Halo 5, Halo: MCC, Sunset Overdrive

Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through September 25 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Bayonetta*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Comix Zone*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Crackdown
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Crackdown 2
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable Anniversary
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable III
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable Trilogy
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fantastic Pets*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Gears of War
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Gears of War 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Gears of War 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Gears of War: Judgment
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Legend of Kay Anniversary*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Red Faction: Guerilla*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Guerrilla Smasher Pack*
|Add-On
|85%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Guerrilla – Demons of the Badlands*
|Add-On
|85%
|DWG
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|State of Decay
|Arcade
|75%
|Pub Sale
|State of Decay: Breakdown
|Add-On
|75%
|Pub Sale
|State of Decay: Lifeline
|Add-On
|75%
|Pub Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Vanquish*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
