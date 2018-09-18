SEGA Genesis Classics Headed to Switch This Winter - News

SEGA announced SEGA Genesis Classics is headed to the Nintendo Switch this winter. It is called SEGA Mega Drive Classics in Europe.

Get ready for some retro gaming on the go! SEGA Genesis Classics is coming to Nintendo Switch, both physically and digitally this winter! pic.twitter.com/x6TyqLi0bd — SEGA (@SEGA) September 18, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

Hot on the heels of the Sega Ages titles announced last week and set to launch during the Tokyo Gaming Show, SEga continues a winter of bringing great classics to the portable Switch. Retro fans can now finally play the Genesis / Mega Drive collection on their way to school or work, in their lunch break or basically anywhere on the go! Sega Genesis Classics / Sega Mega Drive Classics has over 50 retro favorites to experience across every genre: arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers and hidden gems, with a raft of modern features.

Exclusively for the Nintendo Switch players can now compete in same-screen local coop mode and use each Joy-Con individually if desired. Familiar features like online multiplayer, achievements, mirror modes, rewind and save states are all part of the collection for everyone to revisit and enjoy.

