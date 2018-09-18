The Council Episode Four: Burning Bridges Out Later This Month - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Big Bad Wolf have announced The Council Episode Four: Burning Bridges will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on Tuesday, September 25 for owners of the Complete Season or Season Pass.

For those that want to purchase it separately will have to wait until Thursday, September 27.





Here is an overview of the episode:

Episode 4: Burning Bridges sees allegiances explained, rivalries come to a head, and the ghosts of the past begin to catch up to the inhabitants of the island. Your decisions will haunt you as you decide the fate of Louis, Mortimer, and the world itself.

The Council has already enthralled players and press alike with a deep and captivating story featuring intricate characters and smart writing. The innovative concept brings the genre beyond its boundaries and allows for meaningful choices with impactful consequences.

Witness Louis’ first encounter with the catacombs beneath Mortimer’s island in new screenshots. Characters and their fates are up to you, and shown here is just one way things can go – how will your endgame begin?

