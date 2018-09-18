Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Gets Release Date - News

Developer CD Projekt RED announced Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales will launch for Windows PC on October 23 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 4. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will leave beta on the same dates.

Here is an overview of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales:

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.

Throughout the adventure, players will explore new and never-before-seen parts of The Witcher world, embark on thought-provoking quests featuring rich, multidimensional characters. All while gathering resources to expand their army and engaging in epic story battles powered by the skill-based battle system known from Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.

