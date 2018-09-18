NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Release Date Revealed - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher 2K Sports announced NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 16 for $29.99.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Starring Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving, NBA Champion Kevin Garnett, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, and emerging Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the cover, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 steps up the energy and attitude with new players, playgrounds and moves. NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will feature over 300 players at launch – including legendary new additions like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – with nearly 200 additional players arriving in updates after release. The game will release with ten new and exciting playgrounds from around the world, including courts in Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Seoul and Australia, with additional courts planned for after launch.

In addition, the game will boast well over 100 signature moves, including showstoppers like Michael Jordan’s free throw line dunk, George Gervin’s Iceman finger roll and LeBron James’ self alley-oop. There are also many new customization items, such as jackets, shirts, pants, shorts and shoes. In addition, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’s soundtrack will feature licensed tracks from hit artists like Run The Jewels, Oddisee and DJ Premier.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 features multiple ways to play on your own, with friends, or against the world. Playgrounds Championship mode delivers a worldwide ranked league with multiple competitive solo and co-op ladders, while the new single-player Season mode recreates the experience of leading a team through the regular season and playoffs. There are also four-player online matches, co-op matches against AI, enhanced matchmaking with dedicated servers, three-point contests, off-the-wall power-ups, custom matches and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles