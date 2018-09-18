Sony Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup and Stage Schedule - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 718 Views
Sony has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.
Here is the lineup:
PlayStation VR:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Beat Saber (Beat Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Tetris Effect (Enhance Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (Granzella) – Playable, Trailer
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.) – Playable, Trailer
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Deracine (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Kill-X (SIE) – Trailer
- Theater Room VR (SIE) – Playable
- Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive) – Playable, Trailer
- Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment) – Trailer
- Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft) – Playable, Trailer
PlayStation 4:
- Caravan Stories (Aiming) – Trailer
- Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work) – Trailer
- Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer (also on PS Vita)
- Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus) – Trailer
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Jump Force (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks) – Trailer
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom) – Trailer
- Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom) – Trailer
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart) – Trailer
- Project Awakening (Cygames) – Trailer
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher) – Playable, Trailer
- Anthem (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer
- Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) – Playable, Trailer
- Crystar (FuRyu) – Trailer
- Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob) – Trailer
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
- LoveR (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
- Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer (also on PS Vita)
- RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
- Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
- Knives Out (NetEase Games) – Trailer
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom) – Trailer
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Trailer
- Project Judge (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
- Shenmue I & II (Sega) – Trailer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Trailer
- Days Gone (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
- Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
- Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Trailer
- Samurai Shodown (SNK) – Trailer
- Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Left Alive (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix) – Trailer
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- The Division 2 (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Trailer
- Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan) – Trailer
September 20:
- 11:00 to 12:00 – Dreams – Using the game creation tool Dreams, Media Molecule staff creates an original game for ths “play on the spot” game creative live stage. Featuring MC Hatsune Matsushima, and guests Abbie Heppe (Media Molecule community manager), Kei Urano (SIE Japan Studio localization producer), and Natsuna Watanabe.
- 12:40 to 13:40 – PlayStation Network – A girls talk featuring guests Shiina Natsukawa and Asaka with Hatsune Matsushima. The theme is “Our PlayStation Network Life.” At the end, Asaka will perform a PlayStation Video Anime Special Medley Concert. Featuring MC Hatsune Matsushima, and guests Shiina Natsukawa and Asaka.
- 14:20 to 15:20 – Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII – A specialist introduction to Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII by pro gamers. Featuring MC Hatsune Matsushima, live streamer k4sen, and commentators Noriaki Suzuki and four pro gamers.
- 16:00 to 16:40 – Days Gone – An introduction of the open-world survival action game Days Gone through gameplay with the developers, who have come to Japan from America. Featuring MC Shuu Maruyama, and guests Christopher Reese (Bend Studio studio director), John Gavin (Bend Studio creative director), Jeff Ross (Bend Studio game director, and Kei Urano (SIE Japan Studio localization producer).
September 22:
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Resident Evil 2 – An introduction to the plenty of highlights of the survival horror remake Resident Evil 2. Featuring MC Shuu Maruyama, and guests Yoshiaki Hirabayashi (Capcom producer) and Tsuyoshi Kanda (Capcom producer).
- 12:00 to 13:00 – e-Sports X Blue Stage Live Relay: Fortnite – An online battle from the PlayStation stage on the e-Sports X Blue stage. Which pro players will survive in this 100-player battle royale? Featuring MC Shuu Maruyama.
- 13:40 to 14:20 – God Eater 3
- 15:00 to 16:00 – e-Sports X Blue Stage Live Relay: Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- 16:10 to 16:50 – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
September 23:
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Project Judge
- 12:00 to 12:40 – Warriors Orochi 4
- 13:00 to 13:40 – Kingdom Hearts III
- 14:00 to 14:50 – Let’s Play SIE WWS Titles with Shuhei Yoshida!
- 15:30 to 16:40 – Death Stranding – Hideo Kojima returns to Tokyo Game Show after two years. Furthermore, he has come with the Japanese cast of Death Stranding. An introduction to Death Stranding, character casting details, behind the scenes stories, and then after that… this will be a event loaded with information you can only hear at Tokyo Game Show. Featuring MC Yuki Iwai (Haraichi), guests Hideo Kojima, Akio Ootsuka, Kikuko Inoue, Kenjiro Tsuda, Satoshi Mikami, and Nana Mizuki.
