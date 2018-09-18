Sony Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup and Stage Schedule - News

Sony has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the lineup:

PlayStation VR:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Beat Saber (Beat Games) – Playable, Trailer

Tetris Effect (Enhance Games) – Playable, Trailer

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (Granzella) – Playable, Trailer

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.) – Playable, Trailer

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Deracine (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Kill-X (SIE) – Trailer

Theater Room VR (SIE) – Playable

Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive) – Playable, Trailer

Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment) – Trailer

Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix) – Trailer

Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft) – Playable, Trailer

PlayStation 4:

Caravan Stories (Aiming) – Trailer

Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work) – Trailer

Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer (also on PS Vita)

Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus) – Trailer

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Jump Force (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks) – Trailer

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom) – Trailer

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer

Mega Man 11 (Capcom) – Trailer

Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom) – Trailer

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom) – Trailer

Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart) – Trailer

Project Awakening (Cygames) – Trailer

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher) – Playable, Trailer

Anthem (Electronic Arts) – Trailer

Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) – Trailer

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer

Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) – Playable, Trailer

Crystar (FuRyu) – Trailer

Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob) – Trailer

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer

LoveR (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer

Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer (also on PS Vita)

RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer

Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer

Knives Out (NetEase Games) – Trailer

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom) – Trailer

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Trailer

Project Judge (Sega) – Playable, Trailer

Shenmue I & II (Sega) – Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Trailer

Days Gone (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer

Dreams (SIE) – Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Trailer

Samurai Shodown (SNK) – Trailer

Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer

Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) – Trailer

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer

The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer

Left Alive (Square Enix) – Trailer

Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix) – Trailer

World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix) – Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Trailer

The Division 2 (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Trailer

Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan) – Trailer

Here is the stage schedule:

September 20: 11:00 to 12:00 – Dreams – Using the game creation tool Dreams, Media Molecule staff creates an original game for ths “play on the spot” game creative live stage. Featuring MC Hatsune Matsushima, and guests Abbie Heppe (Media Molecule community manager), Kei Urano (SIE Japan Studio localization producer), and Natsuna Watanabe.

12:40 to 13:40 – PlayStation Network – A girls talk featuring guests Shiina Natsukawa and Asaka with Hatsune Matsushima. The theme is “Our PlayStation Network Life.” At the end, Asaka will perform a PlayStation Video Anime Special Medley Concert. Featuring MC Hatsune Matsushima, and guests Shiina Natsukawa and Asaka.

14:20 to 15:20 – Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII – A specialist introduction to Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII by pro gamers. Featuring MC Hatsune Matsushima, live streamer k4sen, and commentators Noriaki Suzuki and four pro gamers.

16:00 to 16:40 – Days Gone – An introduction of the open-world survival action game Days Gone through gameplay with the developers, who have come to Japan from America. Featuring MC Shuu Maruyama, and guests Christopher Reese (Bend Studio studio director), John Gavin (Bend Studio creative director), Jeff Ross (Bend Studio game director, and Kei Urano (SIE Japan Studio localization producer). September 22: 11:00 to 11:40 – Resident Evil 2 – An introduction to the plenty of highlights of the survival horror remake Resident Evil 2. Featuring MC Shuu Maruyama, and guests Yoshiaki Hirabayashi (Capcom producer) and Tsuyoshi Kanda (Capcom producer).

12:00 to 13:00 – e-Sports X Blue Stage Live Relay: Fortnite – An online battle from the PlayStation stage on the e-Sports X Blue stage. Which pro players will survive in this 100-player battle royale? Featuring MC Shuu Maruyama.

13:40 to 14:20 – God Eater 3

15:00 to 16:00 – e-Sports X Blue Stage Live Relay: Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

16:10 to 16:50 – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice September 23: 11:00 to 11:40 – Project Judge

12:00 to 12:40 – Warriors Orochi 4

13:00 to 13:40 – Kingdom Hearts III

14:00 to 14:50 – Let’s Play SIE WWS Titles with Shuhei Yoshida!

15:30 to 16:40 – Death Stranding – Hideo Kojima returns to Tokyo Game Show after two years. Furthermore, he has come with the Japanese cast of Death Stranding. An introduction to Death Stranding, character casting details, behind the scenes stories, and then after that… this will be a event loaded with information you can only hear at Tokyo Game Show. Featuring MC Yuki Iwai (Haraichi), guests Hideo Kojima, Akio Ootsuka, Kikuko Inoue, Kenjiro Tsuda, Satoshi Mikami, and Nana Mizuki.

