Conception Plus Announced for PS4 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! has been announced for the PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! is a remaster of the PSP game with improved graphics and new features.

