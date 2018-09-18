Conception Plus Announced for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 233 Views
Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! has been announced for the PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.
Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! is a remaster of the PSP game with improved graphics and new features.
Is this a remake of the first Conception game? Nice, I wonder when is it going to come to the Switch?
I was interested when I saw the headline. But a PSP to PS4 remaster? No thanks.
