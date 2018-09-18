Puyo Puyo eSports Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

SEGA has announced Puyo Puyo eSports for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on October 25.

View the announcement trailer below:





Puyo Puyo eSports will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2018 from September 20 to 23.

