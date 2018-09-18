Sea of Thieves Free Forsaken Shores DLC Delayed - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Rare announced it has delayed the Forsaken Shores DLC for Sea of Thieves until September 27. This is to fix bugs that were discovered during the Pioneer testing weekend.

Read the complete message from Rare below:

Hi everyone,

Following on from my post on Friday, I wanted to share an update with progress towards our Forsaken Shores release.

Our priority is to ensure we deliver a stable, polished and bug-free experience that all our players can enjoy. We have just had a weekend of Pioneer testing, which has highlighted a memory issue in the build, which is resulting in an unstable build where a large number of our Pioneers were experiencing crashes. From our investigations this is a complex issue that we are working through solving, but as such we do not feel in a position to release Forsaken Shores to our players with confidence this week.

Our goal this week is to resolve the memory issue and get enough Pioneer coverage so that we are confident we have resolved the issue, prior to releasing to all of our players. As such, we are moving the release of Forsaken Shores to Thursday 27th September. This will give us time to implement fixes, test, and get builds out to Pioneers to gain confidence.

We appreciate your understanding with this change in our release plans. I know this will be disappointing, but I resolutely believe this is the right decision. We are committed to giving everyone the best Forsaken Shores release experience, and this will enable that.

Thanks to all of our Pioneers for their support in providing valuable feedback and bug reports on Forsaken Shores so far. Alongside helping us gain confidence in the release from a stability perspective, we have been able to make significant tweaks to the gameplay experience as a result of the feedback we’ve received, and it is better for it.

Thanks,

Joe Neate

Executive Producer

