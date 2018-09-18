The Last Remnant Remastered Trailer Compares X360 and PS4 Versions - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for The Last Remnant Remastered that compares the difference between the Xbox 360 and the upcoming PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

The Last Remnant Remastered will launch for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on December 6 in North America and Europe for $19.99.

