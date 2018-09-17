South Park: The Stick of Truth Launches for Switch on September 25 - News

Publisher Ubisoft announced South Park: The Stick of Truth will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 25 for $29.99.

Created, written and directed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, South Park: The Stick of Truth, the winner of numerous 2014 game of the year awards, transports players to the perilous battlefields of the fourth-grade playground, where a young hero will rise, destined to be South Park’s savior. From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes an epic quest to become… cool.

For a thousand years, the battle has been waged. The sole reason humans and elves are locked in a never-ending war: The Stick of Truth. But the tides of war are soon to change as word of a new kid spreads throughout the land, his coming foretold by the stars. As the moving vans of prophecy drive away, your adventure begins.

Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known…as a loser.

South Park: The Stick of Truth is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

