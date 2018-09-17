Madden NFL 19 Sells an Estimated 788,006 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 11 hours ago

The American football sports game from EA Sports - Madden NFL 19 - sold 788,006 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 11.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 490,485 units sold (62%), compared to 297,521 units sold on the Xbox One (38%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 572,325 units sold (73%), compared to 43,492 units sold in Europe (6%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 4,941 units in the UK, 15,378 units in Germany, and 2,984 units in France.

Here is how week one sales of Madden NFL 19 compare to previous games in the franchise at retail:

Madden NFL 15 - 1,619,736 Madden NFL 16 - 1,565,348 Madden NFL 17 - 1,054,664 Madden NFL 18 - 937,450 Madden NFL 19 - 788,006

Madden NFL 19 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on August 10.

