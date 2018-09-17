Marvel's Spider-Man Fends Off Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Top UK Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 996 Views
Marvel's Spider-Man has remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 15.Sales fell just 42 percent.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider debuted in second. While sales were higher than Rise of the Tomb Raider it did release on more platforms. 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider launched as an Xbox One timed console exclusive. Sales of the Xbox One version of Shadow of the Tomb Raider fell behind of the last title.
NBA 2K19 debuted in third with sales similar to NBA 2K18. The Nintendo switch version accounted for just two percent of the sales.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- NBA 2K19
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- F1 2018
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Super Mario Odyssey
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
no surprise at all, it's spiderman, made by one of the best developers, insomniac
Bad idea to launch it next to one of the most hyped games of the year, especially when it comes from a developer who has proven themselves time and time again to be capable of making not just great games, but some of the most critically acclaimed of their generations.
Flashbacks to Rise of the Tomb Raider and Fallout 4...
- +1
I cannot believe the reception for Tomb Raider.. its far from a 78.. its a great game. I have been enjoying. Seeing Mario Kart 8 and GTAV in this list is no surprise anymore haha
I'm sure it's a good game, just not a full price one..just like the earlier games in the series.
- 0
Use Opencritic. It's at 81 on there. Higher if you choose to shadowban troll outlets on your own Opencritic account.
- 0
3 Comments