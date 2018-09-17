Marvel's Spider-Man Fends Off Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Top UK Charts - News

Marvel's Spider-Man has remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 15.Sales fell just 42 percent.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider debuted in second. While sales were higher than Rise of the Tomb Raider it did release on more platforms. 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider launched as an Xbox One timed console exclusive. Sales of the Xbox One version of Shadow of the Tomb Raider fell behind of the last title.

NBA 2K19 debuted in third with sales similar to NBA 2K18. The Nintendo switch version accounted for just two percent of the sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Marvel's Spider-Man Shadow of the Tomb Raider NBA 2K19 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V F1 2018 The Elder Scrolls Online LEGO The Incredibles Super Mario Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

