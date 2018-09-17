Tetris Effect Launches for PS4 on November 9 - News

Developer Enhance Games announced Tetris Effect will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 9.

PS4 OWNERS SAVE THE DATE: Tetris Effect can be "yours forever" starting Friday, November 9th! More details coming soon...#tetriseffect pic.twitter.com/U2KAZvoLSL — Enhance (@enhance_exp) September 17, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

Named after a real-world phenomenon where players’ brains are so engrossed that images of the iconic falling Tetrimino blocks (i.e. the Tetris playing pieces) linger in their vision, thoughts, and even dreams, Tetris Effect amplifies this magical feeling of total immersion by surrounding you with fantastic, fully three-dimensional worlds that react and evolve based on how you play. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetris pieces themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you’re playing.

From deep beneath the ocean to the furthest reaches of outer space and everywhere between, Tetris Effect’s 30-plus stages take players on a wondrous, emotional journey through the universe. The core of the game is still Tetris—one of the most popular puzzle games of all time—but like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before.

Play it on either a PS4 and standard display, or up to 4K and 60fps on a PS4 Pro, or optionally in mind-blowing 3D via PS VR!

Key Features:

Get in the Zone – Includes the all-new “Zone” mechanic, where players can stop time (and Tetriminos falling) by entering “the Zone” and either get out of a sticky situation that could otherwise lead to “Game Over,” or rack up extra line clears for bonus rewards.

– Includes the all-new “Zone” mechanic, where players can stop time (and Tetriminos falling) by entering “the Zone” and either get out of a sticky situation that could otherwise lead to “Game Over,” or rack up extra line clears for bonus rewards. Level Up – Over 30 different stages, each with its own music, sound effects, graphical style and background that all evolve and change as you play through them.

– Over 30 different stages, each with its own music, sound effects, graphical style and background that all evolve and change as you play through them. PS4 or PS4 Pro (and optional PS VR!) – Fully playable on either a standard display (up to 4K and 60fps on a PS4 Pro), or optionally in mind-blowing 3D on PS VR.

– Fully playable on either a standard display (up to 4K and 60fps on a PS4 Pro), or optionally in mind-blowing 3D on PS VR. Play Your Way – Fan-favorite modes like Marathon, Sprint, and Ultra, with more all-new modes and other features to be revealed before launch.

– Fan-favorite modes like Marathon, Sprint, and Ultra, with more all-new modes and other features to be revealed before launch. Timeless. Endless. – A player grading and leveling system as well as variable difficulty to encourage and reward replayability.

