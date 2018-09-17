The Walking Dead: The Final Season Gets Episode 2 Trailer - News

Telltale Games has released the official trailer of the second episode of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series – The Final Season.

View it below:





Here is an overview of episode two:

A single shot rang out, and in that moment, everything changed. Now Clementine’s chance for a home may already be lost, and her bond with AJ may never be the same. With their future suddenly poisoned by uncertainty, Clem must work to manage the fallout and salvage their situation. But a force more relentless than the dead is lurking in the woods, and a ghost from Clementine’s past will soon return to threaten her future…

Episode two will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on September 25.

