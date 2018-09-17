New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer Drops Tomorrow

New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer Drops Tomorrow - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 444 Views

Square Enix announced it will released a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III tomorrow.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

3 Comments

Keybladewielder
Keybladewielder (2 hours ago)

Ugh the wait is killin' me

  • 0
ZODIARKrebirth
ZODIARKrebirth (8 hours ago)

wonder why they release it short before TGS, and not at the show itself

  • 0
Qwark
Qwark (11 hours ago)

Well Square this is pretty much your final chance to delay the game. I wonder if you will.

  • -1