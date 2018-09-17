NHL 19 Out Now on PS4 and Xbox One - News

EA Sports has released the launch trailer for the Hockey game, NHL 19.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the World of CHEL in NHL® 19, an evolution of the fan-favorite EA SPORTS™️ Hockey League that introduces a unified progression and customization system. With over 900 newly-designed pieces of gear, you can customize your skaters look to be as unique as you. Choose classes, traits, and specialties that impact your strategy and player performance.

Lace up your skates and step onto the ice with over 200 hockey legends spanning 100 years of NHL history in NHL 19. From Gretzky to Lemieux, build your Ultimate Team with a mix of today's hockey stars and yesterday's greats, thanks to the introduction of HUT Legends. As the most powerful Items in HUT, legends give you the chance to put together unstoppable line combinations with players who can take over games.

NHL 19 is available now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.

