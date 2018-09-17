Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk Gets Another Successful Hunt! Trailer - News

NIS America has released a new trailer for Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk called Another Successful Hunt!

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America on September 18 and in Europe on September 21.

