Whispering Willows Launches for Switch on September 27

Akupara Games announced the adventure puzzle game, Whispering Willows, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 27.

Here is an overview of the game:

Young Elena Elkhorn embarks on a harrowing journey to find her missing father and discover the secrets of the Willows Mansion. Aiding her journey is a unique amulet, she received from her father, which allows her to astral project her spirit into a ghostly-realm and communicate with the dead. Play as Elena to find her missing father, use your astral projection to solves the mansion’s tricks and puzzles, help the lingering souls and discover so much more in Whispering Willows.



Key Features:



Beautiful 2D Art – Immerse yourself in a beautifully hand-drawn 2D world as you traverse the Mansion grounds

– Immerse yourself in a beautifully hand-drawn 2D world as you traverse the Mansion grounds Haunting Audio – Allow the haunting music and chilling sound effects to send goosebumps across your neck

– Allow the haunting music and chilling sound effects to send goosebumps across your neck Twisted Plot – Let the history of the Willows Mansion draw you into a plot full of twists and betrayal

– Let the history of the Willows Mansion draw you into a plot full of twists and betrayal Puzzling Secrets – Explore the vast Mansion and unlock its puzzling secrets as you search for your missing Father

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

