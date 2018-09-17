Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Limited Editions Announced for the West - News

Bandai Namco has announced two Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition limited editions. The Anniversary Bundle is coming to North America, while the Premium Edition is coming to Europe.

Anniversary Edition – Americas ($99.99)

A copy of the game

Repede metal case

Memorial Art Book

Set of 3 acrylics character keychains (Yuri, Patty, and Flynn)

Exclusive diorama display case stage

Available for pre-order now at the Bandai Namco Entertainment Online Store ( Switch PlayStation 4 , Xbox One ).









Premium Edition – Europe and Southeast Asia (€69.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, €79.99 on Switch)

A copy of the game

Premium Edition box

Repede metal case

Four-CD Soundtrack

Memorial Art Book

Collectible cards set

Pin badge set

Chibi Chara stickers set

Available for pre-order now at the Bandai Namco Entertainment Online Store (Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One).

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on January 11, 2019 in North America and Europe.

