Survival Horror Game Silver Chains Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Headup Games and developer Cracked Heads Games have announced survival horror game, Silver Chains, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in spring 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Silver Chains is a first-person horror game with a strong emphasis on story and exploration. Search for clues within an old abandoned manor to unravel the truth about the terrible events which happened here.

After a mysterious accident, Peter wakes up inside of an abandoned mansion, located in rural England. Not knowing how or why he ended up here, he soon begins to realize that he is not alone. As Peter tries to find his way out, he starts to uncover the dark secrets of what happened in this place. More disturbingly, he discovers hints indicating that he had been here before.

Solve puzzles to find out how you are connected to the mysteries of this place. But be careful: the evil haunting this place has already picked up your trail…

Key Features:

An atmospheric horror experience: photo-realistic & detailed graphics bring the interior of an old abandoned mansion to life and an eerie soundtrack will fully immerse you into the game.

Story-exploration-game with puzzle- and action elements: Unravel the mysteries of a huge mansion and gain entry into its hidden areas by solving puzzles

Beware the dangers lurking in the dark. This evil you cannot fight – run for your life or find a place to hide: Experience intense feelings of horror as you try to escape from the monster chasing you down.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles