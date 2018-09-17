Tricky Towers Headed to Switch Next Month - News

Developer WeirdBeard announced physics-based tower building game, Tricky Towers, is coming to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 11 for $14.99 / €14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

rab your wizard’s robe and spell book, time to use your engineering skills and build some Tricky Towers!

Stack your bricks and use your spells to create the tallest stable tower, for what self-respecting wizard wouldn’t want to show off their skills by literally towering over their peers! But be wary of jealous rivals, who will try and push your tower down with nefarious dark spells to ensure their dominance. Block these spells to protect your tower… oh and be sure to return the favor with your own devious magics.

Match your tower wizardry against 3 others in local multiplayer, or challenge wizards around the world in an online battle of magics and engineering mayhem. Try your skills in various tricky wizard trails and set a high score on the leaderboards.

So be sure to bring your wizard’s safety hat and start stacking and tumbling!

Key Features:

Conjure up your wizard’s tower; cleverly stack your summoned blocks and use over 17 different spells to build the trickiest tower!

Undermine your rivals; use dark spells to hamper or even push over your competitors’ towers, but beware – they can use these spells on you as well!

Match your wizardry online; play with up to 4 players locally or online in one of the 3 game modes available – survival, race and puzzle.

Take up tricky wizard trials; these challenges require a sharp mind and shrewd magical engineering!

Become the archwizard; climb up the leaderboard and see how you rank among your peers.

Win the Wizardry cup: Participate in local and online tournaments and become the next Harry Potter!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

