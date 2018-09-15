The Escapists: Complete Edition Launches for Switch on September 25 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Mouldy Toof Studios announced The Escapists: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 25 for $14.99 / £9.99.

View a trailer of the Nintendo Switch version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Escape from all the main game prisons PLUS 9 bonus maps - including one never before seen on consoles!

Key Features:

15 unique prisons to escape – from the minimal security of Center Perks to the harsh confines of the Stalag Flucht POW camp, this is the most content-packed version of The Escapists ever released on console!

Includes all DLC packs – Alcatraz, Escape Team, Duct Tapes are Forever, Santa’s Sweatshop and Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility which was previously exclusive to the PC release.

Multiple ways to escape - A variety of different methods to bust your way out, including digging out and prison takeovers!

10 different jobs - Take on prison jobs to fund your fiendish plans, including laundry, janitor, metal shop, kitchen, tailor, deliveries and gardener.

Deep crafting system - Gather the necessary items you’ll need to craft items for your escape plan. Craft tools such as Cutters, Shovels, Sheet Ropes and weapons such as the Sock Mace, Comb Blade or Cup of Molten Chocolate!

