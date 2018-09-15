New PlayStation Releases This Week - Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk, Transference - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 401 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- 8-Bit Armiesm PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Anodyne, PS4 — Digital
- Blind, PS VR — Digital
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, PS4 — Digital
- The Door, PS VR — Digital
- Downward Spiral: Horus Station, PS VR — Digital
- Fishing Sim World, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Gardens Between, PS4 — Digital
- Hover: Revolt of Gamers, PS4 — Digital
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Legendary Fishing, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- My Brother Rabbit, PS4 — Digital
- Neonwall, PS VR — Digital
- RGX: Showdown, PS4 — Digital
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Speed Brawl, PS4 — Digital
- Splody, PS4 — Digital
- Toon War, PS4 — Digital
- Transference, PS VR — Digital
- Trickster VR: Dungeon Crawler, PS VR — Digital
- Unearthing Mars 2, PS VR — Digital
- Warface, PS4 — Digital
