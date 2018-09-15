New PlayStation Releases This Week - Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk, Transference - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

8-Bit Armiesm PS4 — Digital, Retail

Anodyne, PS4 — Digital

Blind, PS VR — Digital

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, PS4 — Digital

The Door, PS VR — Digital

Downward Spiral: Horus Station, PS VR — Digital

Fishing Sim World, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Gardens Between, PS4 — Digital

Hover: Revolt of Gamers, PS4 — Digital

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Legendary Fishing, PS4 — Digital, Retail

My Brother Rabbit, PS4 — Digital

Neonwall, PS VR — Digital

RGX: Showdown, PS4 — Digital

Scribblenauts Mega Pack, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Speed Brawl, PS4 — Digital

Splody, PS4 — Digital

Toon War, PS4 — Digital

Transference, PS VR — Digital

Trickster VR: Dungeon Crawler, PS VR — Digital

Unearthing Mars 2, PS VR — Digital

Warface, PS4 — Digital

