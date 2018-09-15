5 Microsoft Studios Games Out Now on Steam and at Retailers for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 879 Views
Microsoft Studios has announced it has released five of its games on Windows PC via Steam and at retailers that sell physical copies of games on Windows PC.
The five games are ReCore: Definitive Edition, Super Lucky’s Tale, Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection, Disneyland Adventures, and Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure.
As previously announced on Inside Xbox from gamescom, ReCore: Definitive Edition, Super Luckyâ€™s Tale, Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection, Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure are now available on Steam and PC disc at retail outlets https://t.co/jRCCExxUiO pic.twitter.com/PscKNWrgS4— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 14, 2018
None of these games are big sellers, so they probably put them on Steam to get some more sales.
That seems to be the strategy
- 0
These are the things i want to see companies do. Share. They dont have to share everything but these are good practises that help support devs games that dont sell that well.
Breadcrumbs being offered up here.
Doesn't really sound all that impressive, considering that they still haven't sold the mainline Halo games on Steam, as well as any other big games.
Now these games are available to many more people. For anyone wondering why I will stick up for Microsoft from time to time, now you know one of the reasons why.
Aww, no Halo MCC :-(
More less incentive to buy XBOX ONE
Is someone asking you to buy an X1?
- 0
