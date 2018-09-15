5 Microsoft Studios Games Out Now on Steam and at Retailers for PC - News

Microsoft Studios has announced it has released five of its games on Windows PC via Steam and at retailers that sell physical copies of games on Windows PC.

The five games are ReCore: Definitive Edition, Super Lucky’s Tale, Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection, Disneyland Adventures, and Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure.

As previously announced on Inside Xbox from gamescom, ReCore: Definitive Edition, Super Luckyâ€™s Tale, Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection, Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure are now available on Steam and PC disc at retail outlets https://t.co/jRCCExxUiO pic.twitter.com/PscKNWrgS4 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 14, 2018

