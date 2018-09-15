5 Microsoft Studios Games Out Now on Steam and at Retailers for PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 879 Views

Microsoft Studios has announced it has released five of its games on Windows PC via Steam and at retailers that sell physical copies of games on Windows PC. 

The five games are ReCore: Definitive Edition, Super Lucky’s Tale, Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection, Disneyland Adventures, and Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure.

7 Comments

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (7 hours ago)

None of these games are big sellers, so they probably put them on Steam to get some more sales.

Azzanation
Azzanation (2 minutes ago)

That seems to be the strategy

Azzanation
Azzanation (3 minutes ago)

These are the things i want to see companies do. Share. They dont have to share everything but these are good practises that help support devs games that dont sell that well.

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (9 hours ago)

Breadcrumbs being offered up here.

Chazore
Chazore (9 hours ago)

Doesn't really sound all that impressive, considering that they still haven't sold the mainline Halo games on Steam, as well as any other big games.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (10 hours ago)

Now these games are available to many more people. For anyone wondering why I will stick up for Microsoft from time to time, now you know one of the reasons why.

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (10 hours ago)

Aww, no Halo MCC :-(

Arkus
Arkus (4 hours ago)

More less incentive to buy XBOX ONE

Azzanation
Azzanation (3 minutes ago)

Is someone asking you to buy an X1?

