Ultimate Chicken Horse Launches on Switch on September 25 - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Developer Clever Endeavor Games announced Ultimate Chicken Horse launches for the Nintendo Switch on September 25.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ever wish you were a wall-jumping, arrow-dodging, trap-setting horse, besting your animal pals in a race through a peril-laden obstacle course that you all built together?



Wish Granted!



Ultimate Chicken Horse is a party platformer where you and your friends build the level as you play, placing deadly traps before trying to reach the end of the level. If you can make it but your friends can't, you score points! Play online or locally with your animal buddies and experiment with a wide variety of platforms in all sorts of strange locations to find new ways to mess with your friends.

Key Features:



Online and local play for up to 4 players

Unique game flow, from strategic block placement to twitch control platforming

13 levels with different features

Build and share custom levels

Compete for global best times on Challenge levels across all platforms

Huge library of blocks to create an infinite variety of levels

Customizable rule sets and game modes

Shared controller mode to play multiplayer with one controller or keyboard

Play as a chicken, horse, sheep, raccoon and other wonderful animals

Fun, cartoony art style

Sweet funky soundtrack

Ultimate Chicken Horse is available now for the PlayStatiom 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles