The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep Gets Launch Trailer - News

/ 356 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

InXile Entertainment has released the launch trailer for The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep.

View it below:





The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep will launch for Windows PC via Steam on September 18. It is also in development for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles