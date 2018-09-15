Catastronauts Gets PS4, Xbox One and PC Release Date - News

Inertia Games announced the party game, Catastronauts, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 28.

Gather your friends and join the illustrious Space Fleet in this fast-paced party game!

Can you deal with unrelenting disaster and hold your ship together long enough to destroy the enemy invaders? Repair systems, extinguish fires, arm the torpedoes, avoid deadly solar flares, destroy your friends and clone them back again; it's all in the life of a Catastronaut!

