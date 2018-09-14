Marvel’s Spider-Man Sold 96% of Initial Shipment in Japan - News

Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 125,154 units in Japan in its first week, according to Media Create for the week ending September 9. The firm has now released its weekly analysis and revealed that the game sold through 96.17 percent o its initial shipment in the first week.

Media Create estimates that a large amount of people in Japan were not able to find a copy of the game and bought the game digitally through the PlayStation Store.

The limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro bundle sold 4,000 units by itself.

